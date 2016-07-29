Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Hillary Clinton accepted the US Democratic nomination for president, becoming the first woman in American history to accept the presidential nomination of a major political party.

2. One Hillary Clinton line about Donald Trump in her convention speech brought down the house. “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons,” Clinton said.

3. One of Syria’s top terrorist groups just split from Al Qaeda. Jabhat al-Nusra, aka the Nusra Front, is known for being one of the most well-funded and well-equipped rebel groups in Syria.

4. Google parent company Alphabet beat earnings expectations on both the top and bottom line, sending the stock popping more than 5% after-hours.

5. Amazon reported earnings as a beat across the board, setting another record-high quarterly profit for the third consecutive quarter.

6. Investigators are concerned that ISIS may have developed and used a new type of bomb in its deadliest attack ever. On July 3, 292 Iraqis were killed in Baghdad’s Karrada neighbourhood.

7. Chipotle is getting into the burger business. The company is launching a burger chain called Tasty Made and the first location will open this fall in Lancaster, Ohio.

8. Facebook could owe the IRS between $3 billion and $5 billion, the company revealed in a new filing.

9. The father of a deceased Muslim US solider delivered an emotional speech at the Democratic National Convention. Khizr Khan pulled out a copy of the US Constitution from his pocket and questioned whether Donald Trump had ever read it.

10. Turkey has reshuffled key military commanders, sacking almost half of its generals in the wake of the failed coup.

And finally …

The story of how Travis Kalanick built Uber into the most feared and valuable startup in the world.

