Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. US President Barack Obama delivered a passionate endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the party’s convention. “I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman, not me, not Bill, nobody, more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as President of the United States of America,” Obama said.

2. US Vice President Joe Biden delivered the most ferocious takedown of Donald Trump at the Democratic convention. Biden said that Trump has “no clue” about the American middle class.

3. Facebook smashed its earnings, sending shares rocketing up 8% to a new all time high.

4. Former Wall Street banker Pedro Pablo Kuczynski takes office as Peru’s president Thursday, seeking to kick-start a slowing economy.

5. The US diplomatic strategy on the South China Sea appears to be unravelling. Only six countries joined the US in insisting that a new decision against China should be binding.

6. The man who moulded Google’s culture over the last 10 years has stepped down. Laszlo Bock led human resources at the company for the past decade.

7. US Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine made his big introduction to America with a searing takedown of Donald Trump. Kaine lambasted Trump for his reported treatment of small contractors, Florida retirees, charities, Trump university students, and other current and former associates.

8. Turkey is shaking up the military as the post-coup crackdown widens. A total of 149 generals were dishonourably discharged.

9. Grocery stores are stealing business from McDonald’s. Grocery prices have been falling and a growing number of Americans are choosing to pack lunches and eat dinner at home versus visiting restaurants, according to McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook.

10. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg summed up the US election in one sentence — “Together, let’s elect a sane, competent person.”

And finally …

