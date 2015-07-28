REUTERS/Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Tampa Bay Rays first baseman James Loney falls into the stands after attempting to catch a foul ball during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field.

1. Chinese stocks are getting hosed again, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index falling 8.48%.

2. Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis says he wanted to “hack” the Greek tax system “without telling anyone” to “surreptitiously” transfer the country to the drachma.

3. Donald Trump’s lawyer threatened two reporters with a lawsuit for writing about an alleged incident in which the American presidential hopeful’s ex-wife Ivana Trump apparently used the word “rape” to describe an encounter between the then-couple, and also made the false claim that “you can’t rape your spouse.”

4. NATO is holding an emergency session for the fifth time in its 66-year history, in order to discuss the threat Islamic State is posing to Turkey.

5. Chinese police have busted a $US19 million (£12.2 million) iPhone counterfeiting factory in Beijing run by a middle-aged married couple.

6. Russian president Vladimir Putin thinks embattled outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter deserves the Nobel Prize.

7. British Prime Minister David Cameron is promising to fight against “dirty money” in the UK housing market, the Guardian reports, saying that “the UK must not become a safe haven for corrupt money from around the world.”

8. In the biggest deal in Israel’s corporate history, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is buying Allergan’s generic drugs business for $US40.5 billion (£26 billion), making Teva one of the biggest drugs companies on the planet.

9. Volkswagen has overtaken Toyota to become the biggest automaker in the world, Bloomberg reports.

10. Silicon Valley payments company Stripe has taken a new round of funding led by Visa, valuing the fintech startup at $US5 billion (£3.2 billion).

And finally…

Google reportedly tried to buy a veggie burger company for over $US200 million.

