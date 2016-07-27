China Daily/via REUTERS A giant panda takes its food as it holds a chunk of ice during a hot summer day in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 26, 2016.

1. Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated as the presidential candidate of a major US political party. The former secretary of state and former US senator was formally nominated for president by the Democratic Party at its national convention in Philadelphia.

2. Former US President Bill Clinton spoke at the Democratic National Convention, creating a very personal portrait of his wife and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

3. Apple stock jumped as much as 6.5% after the company reported earnings per share higher than what Wall Street was expecting. Apple’s most surprising beat was in iPads.

4. Twitter’s stock plunged more than 11% after it delivered disappointing Q2 earnings. The company’s guidance for next quarter was significantly lower than predicted.

5. Two French church attackers forced a priest to kneel before killing him and filmed the encounter, according to a nun who escaped the scene.

6. China’s government has ordered online news sites to stop producing original reporting. Websites now have to hew to the official message of the Communist Party or expect to see their publication “cleaned up.”

7. Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government is trying to sink a push by the opposition to oust him this year via a referendum, while his opponents called for protests to demand the vote.

8. Under Armour is taking over one of New York City’s most iconic places to build the “single greatest retail store in the world.” Under Armour is opening a new store in the building FAO Schwarz used to call home.

9. US Police are increasing their presence in LGBTQ spaces after the Orlando shootings. Security and surveillance have become common in gay bars.

10. The creators of Pokémon Go are hiring somebody to help them fix the servers. The very first position on Niantic’s careers site is “Software Engineer — Server Infrastructure.”

And finally …

A photographer wore a urine-soaked panda suit to take the wildest panda photos you’ll ever see.

