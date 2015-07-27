REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin A participant falls down during the Red Bull Flugtag Russia 2015 competition in Moscow on Sunday.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Some members of Greece’s leftist government wanted to raid central bank reserves and hack taxpayer accounts to prepare a return to the drachma, according to reports on Sunday that highlighted the chaos in the ruling Syriza party.

2. A suspected Russian soldier was caught in a truck full of ammunition in Ukraine. If he is confirmed as a Russian soldier, Ukraine is likely to use the case to bolster its charges that Russia is continuing direct involvement in the 15-month-long conflict and failing to honour a peace agreement worked out in February.

3. British cyclist Chris Froome has won his second Tour de France title.

4. New York magazine has dropped a bombshell Bill Cosby cover story collecting the accounts of 35 women accusing the comedian of sexual assault.

5. British chancellor George Osborne is making a two-day trip to Paris to discuss EU reforms with officials, the BBC reports, ahead of a referendum on Britain’s EU membership in 2017.

6. Fiat Chrysler is facing a record $US105 million fine in the US over recall failures, and the news comes as the auto manufacturer recalls an additional 1.4 million vehicles over hacking fears.

7. UBS has posted a $US1.25 billion second-quarter profit — up 53% on the year before.

8. At least 13 people have been killed in a bomb attack on a Somali hotel by Al-Shabab, according to the BBC, with another 40 injured.

9. Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died at 22, seven months after suffering irreversible brain damage in accident in her Atlanta home.

10. Lord John Sewel has resigned as the deputy speaker of the British House of Lords after footage emerged that newspaper The Sun claims shows him taking drugs with prostitutes.

And finally…

NASA has released the sharpest photos of Pluto yet, and scientists suspect the planet may have nitrogen snow.

