1. Bernie Sanders said he’d “do everything” to get presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton elected president in a major address to the US Democratic National Convention. Sanders acknowledged that “many people here in this convention hall and around the country are disappointed” about how the primary election turned out.

2. At least 19 people were killed in knife attack at a facility for the disabled outside Tokyo, Japan. Twenty five people were reported injured.

3. Yahoo agreed to sell its core internet business to Verizon for $4.8 billion. Despite death-knell-ringing headlines, the company’s tumultuous storyline is far from reaching its end.

4. US first lady Michelle Obama gave a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention tearing into Republican nominee Donald Trump without ever mentioning his name. Obama also offered a strong endorsement of Hillary Clinton.

5. China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have come to an agreement over one issue in the South China Sea. The countries will avoid basing people on now-uninhabited islands and reefs.

6. The National Labour Relations Board is asking a federal judge to order WeWork to change policies that ban its employees from filing class action lawsuits. The NLRB investigates unfair labour practices throughout the US.

7. Evidence of “widespread” cheating has emerged in a Chinese program designed to help foreign students gain admission into US schools, according to an investigation by Reuters.

8. A Colombian drug kingpin was sentenced to 35 years in a US prison, for engaging in a multi-million dollar scheme to manufacture hundreds of tons of cocaine.

9. A black man playing “Pokemon Go” was surrounded by Iowa City police officers with guns aimed at him. Faith Joseph Ekakitie is a senior defensive end for the University of Iowa football team.

10. Facebook is finally considering a huge change that employees have been begging for, an office in San Francisco, California.

