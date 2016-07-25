Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. The US Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set to kick off, and party leaders are promising a departure from Republican nominee Donald Trump’s dark version of an America in decline.

2. Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz will step down after the party’s convention, following leaked internal emails that showed key members of the organisation speaking critically of Senator Bernie Sanders in his primary fight against presumptive nominee Hillary Clinton.

3. Verizon has agreed to buy Yahoo for roughly $5 billion, according to multiple media reports. The deal is expected to be announced formally on Monday before markets open.

4. Pollsters now know why they were wrong about Brexit. More voters are appearing at the ballot box who are not detected by opinion polls.

5. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will endorse Hillary Clinton during a primetime speech at the Democratic National Convention. Bloomberg left the party in 2000, running for mayor as a Republican and later registered as an independent.

6. An explosion at a restaurant has killed one person and injured several others in Ansbach, Germany. Officials suspected the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

7. The CEO behind Pokémon Go just dropped some big hints to the future of the game. Niantic CEO John Hanke confirmed that Pokémon trading is coming.

8. Olympic leaders ruled against banning the entire Russia team from Rio. The International Olympic Committee decided against taking the unprecedented step of excluding Russia’s entire team over allegations of state-sponsored doping.

9. A Syrian refugee was arrested after killing a woman with a machete in Reutlingen, Germany. Police said the incident did not bear the hallmarks of a “terrorist attack.”

10. Chris Froome won the Tour de France for the third time. Froome, a Kenyan-born Briton, won the Tour in 2013 and 2015.

And finally …

