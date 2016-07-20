Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Donald Trump has been formally nominated as the Republican US presidential nominee. Though Trump virtually clinched the nomination months ago, some Republican delegates at this week’s convention were still eager to voice their concerns with his nomination.

2. Turkey is now trying to re-emerge from the rubble of a failed coup. The plotters targeted above all key institutions in the capital including the police headquarters, the parliament, and the presidency itself.

3. Roger Ailes is hanging in the balance at Fox News. Ailes has come under fire amid a sexual-harassment lawsuit filed earlier this month by former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

4. British Prime Minister Theresa May is heading to Berlin on Wednesday and Paris on Thursday, to start thrashing out the roadmap for Britain’s departure from the European Union.

5. It’s going to be a bad year for the iPhone. The next iPhone is going to look nearly identical to the current one, except for a bulging camera, missing headphone jack, and new antenna lines.

6. Unilever is buying on-demand toiletry service Dollar Shave Club for a reported $1 billion. Dollar Shave Club CEO Michael Dubin is expected to remain in his position.

7. Microsoft crushed on earnings and revenue, and the stock popped.

8. US Vice President Joe Biden said there would be no retreat from America’s pivot to the Asia-Pacific region regardless of who wins November’s presidential election. “Don’t worry about our election. The better angels in America will prevail,” Biden said in a speech.

9. Twitter permanently banned conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, prompting immediate accusations that the social-media giant was suppressing free speech.

10. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer may have revealed something that she wasn’t supposed to, with a cryptic comment about Apple that’s raising eyebrows.

And finally …

