1. Presumptive Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump used the first night of the GOP convention to stir his base into a frenzy. Well over three hours of speakers headlined an event focused on “making America safe again.”

2. Donald Trump’s wife Melania’s speech appeared to lift from parts of Michelle Obama’s 2008 convention address. Melania told NBC’s “Today” show Monday morning that she had authored the speech herself “with as little help as possible.”

3. It looks like nearly everyone was wrong about a key aspect of Turkey’s military coup. A senior adviser to Turkey’s prime minister said the coup “was incredibly well organised actually” and “could have succeeded.”

4. Police unveiled “chilling” evidence displaying how the Baton Rouge shooter targeted police. The black US Marine Corps veteran who shot dead three police officers in Louisiana’s capital assassinated them, authorities said.

5. British Prime Minister Theresa May will use the first meeting of her senior ministers to tell them they must make Britain’s exit from the European Union a success. May backed remaining in the EU ahead of last month’s referendum.

6. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer gave what sounded a lot like a farewell speech, delivering another lacklustre set of quarterly results.

7. Google’s Android has gotten so out of control that $55 billion Salesforce had to take drastic measures. It’s up to smartphone manufacturers, not Google, to push out updates to customers.

8. Netflix whiffed big on earnings, and the stock plunged over 15% immediately following the news.

9. Four people were injured after a man with an ax attacked passengers aboard a train in southern Germany, while 14 other passengers were being treated for shock.

10. Dozens of wrestlers are suing WWE over neurological injuries they claimed to have suffered by participating in its bouts. The lawsuit accused the WWE of concealing the risks of head trauma stemming from performing

This relatively unknown town in Florida has become a playground for the richest of the rich.

