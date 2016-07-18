Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Six law enforcement officers were shot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At least three are dead.

2. The man suspected of killing three Baton Rouge police officers left behind a vast digital footprint. Gavin Eugene Long posted videos on a YouTube channel in which he spoke about racial tensions in the US.

3. The head of the Cleveland police union urged Ohio’s governor to declare a state of emergency and to suspend laws allowing the open carrying of firearms during the Republican National Convention, due to begin there on Monday.

4. A University of California, Berkeley student is among those who died after a truck driver deliberately plowed through a crowd in Nice, France on Bastille Day. Nicolas Leslie was one of 85 Berkeley students on a 15-day study-abroad trip.

5. The US-based cleric whose followers Turkey blames for a failed coup said he would obey any extradition ruling from the US. Fethullah Gulen said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had staged the coup.

6. Japan’s SoftBank has agreed to buy ARM Holdings for $31 billion, the Financial Times reported.

7. Thousands of Venezuelans streamed into Colombia to buy food and medicine unavailable at home. The border between the two countries was temporarily opened.

8. The phenomenal success of Pokemon GO has been seized upon by one of Nintendo’s most vocal investors to press for a change of strategy. “I hope they will now understand the power of smartphones,” hedge fund manager Seth Fischer said.

9. Opposition-controlled parts of Aleppo, Syria are now completely besieged, after government forces cut the last rebel supply route.

10. SpaceX successfully launched a key component for future manned space exploration. The International Docking Adaptor is a docking port that will open the door to a future herd of spacecrafts.

