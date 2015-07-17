REUTERS/China Daily An explosion at a petrochemical plant is seen in Rizhao, Shandong province, July 16, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. A gunman opened fire Thursday at two military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, killing four Marines, in what is being described as an “act of domestic terrorism.” The gunman, identified as 24-year-old Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez, was also killed.



2. Greek banks will reopen on Monday for the first time since June 29, after the European Central Bank confirmed it will increase emergency funding.

3. Friday marks one year since the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, in which 298 people were killed.

4. Typhoon Nangka made landfall in southern Japan on Friday, forcing the evacuation of 350,000 people and injuring at least 31.

5. Six Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace a total of 20 times on Wednesday before being chased off by Greek aircraft.

6. James Holmes, the man accused of killing 12 people at a Colorado movie theatre in 2012, was found guilty of first-degree murder in a state court.

7. Russia plans to ship a large supply of liquid petroleum gas to Syria through a Crimean port that Western powers have placed sanctions on.

8. Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe approved bills allowing troops to fight overseas for the first time since World War II, despite strong opposition to the legislation.

9. The first of the seven FIFA officials being held in custody in Switzerland on corruption charges was extradited to the US, officials said Thursday.

10. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made

a young Palestinian girl facing deportation cry on live television when the leader explained why the country could not manage more refugees.

And finally…

US researchers have patented a new strain of seaweed that tastes like bacon when it’s cooked and is twice as healthy as kale.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.