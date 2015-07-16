ATHENS, GREECE – JULY 13: A man sits alone with his thoughts as protesters gather outside the Greek parliament to demonstrate against austerity after an agreement for a third bailout with eurozone leaders on July 13, 2015 in Athens, Greece. The bailout is conditional on Greece passing agreed reforms in parliament by Wednesday which includes streamlining pensions and rasing more raise tax revenue. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Greece’s parliament on Wednesday approved a package of austerity of measures that were required by European creditors as part of an €86 billion (£60 billion, $US94 billion) bailout deal.



2. The UN Security Council will likely vote on a resolution next week to endorse the Iran nuclear deal, though a UN arms embargo and a ban on ballistic missiles will remain in place.

3. US authorities are now “cooperating permanently” with Mexican officials to catch escaped drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo,” who broke free from his cell Saturday night through a secret tunnel.



4. The most detailed photos of Pluto yet, taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, reveal icy mountains on the dwarf planet’s surface and not a single impact crater, to the surprise of scientists.

5. Former President George H.W. Bush is in “stable condition” after falling in his home and breaking a bone in his neck.

6. A woman in Liberia has died from Ebola, the second death from the virus after Liberia was declared Ebola-free by the World Health Organisation in May.

7. eBay

is nearing a deal to sell its enterprise business to a consortium for about $US900 million (£576 million)

8. Toshiba is reportedly facing up to 400 billion yen ($US3.2 billion, £2.1 billion) in charges related to an an accounting scandal that could force CEO Hisao Tanaka to resign, according to Reuters.

9. International authorities shut down Darkode on Wednesday, a forum

used by cybercriminals as a black market to trade stolen data, credit card information, hacking tools, and other information to attack organisations.

10. California has slappedride-sharing app Uber will a $US7.3 (£4.65 million) fine for refusing to hand over data that includes the number of incidents involving Uber drivers and the number of rides in each zip code.

And finally…

Caitlyn Jenner made her red carpet debut Wednesday at the ESPY Awards, where she received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

