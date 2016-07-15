Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. At least 80 people were killed after a driver plowed a truck through Bastille Day revelers in the southern French city of Nice. The driver opened fire on the crowd before accelerating the explosives-loaded truck into nearby pedestrians, officials said.

2. French President Francois Hollande said the attack was clearly a “terrorist” act, potentially making the incident the third major attack on French soil in 18 months.

3. US President Barack Obama said this appears to be a “horrific terrorist attack.” No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

4. The biggest tech IPO of the year soared in its debut. Shares of Japanese mobile-messaging app Line jumped by as much as 30% in their debut.

5. Presumptive Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump said he is postponing the announcement of his running mate in light of the attack in Nice, France. Trump was expected to announce on Friday that Indiana Governor Mike Pence would join his ticket.

6. The UK minister in charge of Brexit says Britain “will quit” the European Union in December 2018. New Brexit Secretary David Davis outlined his vision for a “brisk but measured approach to Brexit.”

7. US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that she regretted attacking Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. “My recent remarks in response to press inquiries were ill-advised and I regret making them,” Ginsburg said in a statement.

8. Bayer is not letting Monsanto off the hook, raising its all-cash offer to $125 per share from $122.

9. The US military is weighing an increase in its presence in Yemen, in order to better challenge al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

10. “Game of Thrones” once again grabbed the most Emmy nominations, this time with 23.

And finally …

There’s an iPhone in this photo. Do you see it?

