REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Solar powered lights are pictured along the Hoernli ridge on the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland, July 13, 2015. Zermatt celebrates the first ascent of the Matterhorn on the Hoernli ridge made by Briton Edward Whymper on July 14, 1865, with 6 other roped team members.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Six world powers and Iran finalised a deal on Tuesday to curb Iran’s nuclear program for at least 10 years in exchange for billions of dollars in relief from international sanctions, though US President Barack Obama faces strong opposition from conservatives who say they will reject the deal in a 60-day review.

2. A leaked study from the International Monetary Fund, seen by Reuters, said that Greece needs debt relief on a scale that goes “beyond what has been under consideration” by European leaders so far.

3. Greece’s parliament on Wednesday will vote on reforms, including changes to pensions and VAT taxes, which must must be approved in order to receive a three-year bailout of €86 billion from creditors.

4. The Mexican government on Tuesday released grainy security footage of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” before he escaped from a maximum security prison through a tunnel in his cell on Saturday night.

5. NASA released

an unprecedented view of Pluto on Tuesday, just minutes before its New Horizons spacecraft flew by the dwarf planet for the first time in history.

6. After months of stalemate, Saudi-backed Yemeni forces recaptured the international airport in Aden, a seaport city in Yemen, and some city districts from Houthi militia fighters on Tuesday.

7. China’s economy grew 7% in the second quarter from last year, beating expectations.

8. A group of foreign tourists, including Britons and South Africans, have been arrested in northern China on suspicion some had ties to a “terror group” for watching propaganda from a banned group in their hotel room.

9. A hoax website made to look like Bloomberg.com reported a takeover offer for Twitter of $US31 billion on Monday that caused Twitter shares to spike by as much as 5%, but they gave back most of those gains after both Bloomberg and Twitter denied the report.

10. Scientists at the Large Hadron Collider announced the discovery of a new kind of particle, called the pentaquark, on Monday.

And finally…

Rapper 50 Cent told “E! News” while promoting his new movie, “Southpaw,” that his recent bankruptcy filing is about “taking precautions that any good businessperson would take in this situation.”

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.