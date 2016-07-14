Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Theresa May became Britain’s new prime minister, promising to lead a “one-nation” government dedicated to social justice and making “Britain a country that works for everyone.”

2. May appointed prominent Brexit campaigner and former mayor of London Boris Johnson foreign secretary, as well as making Philip Hammond finance minister.

3. ISIS announced that its “minister of war” has been killed. Abu Omar al-Shishani’s death would seriously hinder ISIS’ tactical abilities on the ground.

4. Prime Day was Amazon’s biggest day in the history of the company. Customer orders around the world shoot up by 60%.

5. Turkey is undergoing a “seismic foreign policy shift” and it could have “unprecedented” consequences, according to experts.

6. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is seeking $10 million in damages from a former senior campaign member. Trump claims that Sam Nunberg leaked confidential information to reporters in violation of a nondisclosure agreement.

7. Europe’s best low-cost airline is invading America. Norwegian Air’s expansion into the US is a potentially industry-changing move that US airlines and unions have vigorously opposed.

8. US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is under fire from all corners of the political field for her criticism of Donald Trump. “At first I thought it was funny,” Ginsburg told CNN of Trump’s presidential bid.

9. Starbucks is opening up an entirely new kind of store to build a gourmet food empire. New Starbucks Roastery locations will begin baking food in-house.

10. Donald Trump has entered the final phase of his search for a running mate, arranging last-minute meetings with his finalists and family members as his staff prepares for a Friday announcement.

And finally …

7 facts about relationships that everybody should know before getting married.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.