REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile, July 12, 2015.

1. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has until Wednesday to get a bailout deal through parliament after reaching an agreement with European creditors on Monday that places more austerity measures on the country.

2. Mexico’s interior minister said escaped drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo”must have had help from prison authorities to break out of a maximum security prison though a tunnel over the weekend. Mexico is offering a $US3.8 million reward for his capture.



3. Iran and six world powers are working to finalise a nuclear deal on Tuesday, a draft of which reportedly gives United Nations inspectors access to all suspect Iranian sites, a part of the plan that Iran has resisted.

4. Nigeria’s new president, Muhammadu Buhari, got rid of several of the country’s top military officials on Monday for failing to stop attacks by militant group Boko Haram.

5. NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft will get an unprecedented look at Pluto during a flyby on Tuesday morning, which people can watch a simulation of on the space agency’s app.

6. An Ebola vaccine that patients can inhale rather than inject with a needle has been shown to be effective in a test of monkeys and will enter human trials soon.

7. OPEC said Monday that the oil market should be “more balanced” next year as world demand is expected to outpace increases in oil supply, which should support higher prices.



8.The Boy Scouts of America will finally allow gay adults to work as leaders after lifting a ban on gay youth in 2013.

9. The United States may begin training Ukrainian troops to help them fight Russian-backed rebels.

10. Curtis Jackson, better known as rapper 50 Cent, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

And finally …

Prince William started his new job as an air ambulance pilot on Monday, remarking “It’s my first day and I’m feeling the nerves.”



