The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Germany’s Bastian Schweinsteiger carries the World Cup trophy.

Good morning! Here’s what people will be talking about on Monday.

1.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined to discuss conversations he had with the U.S. and European Union about brokering a ceasefire in Gaza.

An official told Reuters that right now, Israel would continue to pursue its military to offence “to restore quiet over a protracted period by inflicting significant damage to Hamas and the other terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip.”

2. Germany won the 2014 World Cup ending the game in to overtime to beat Argentina. Substitute Mario Goetze, 22, scored in the 113th minute.

3. Citigroup is expected announce on Monday the $7 billion it agreed to pay to settle a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into whether it defrauded investors in its mortgage backed securities. Reuters says that $US4 billion will go to the DOJ and $US2.5 billion will be set aside for relief for mortgage holders.

4. Brazilian news outlets said Monday that the local football confederation has reportedly decided to drop Brazil head coach, Luiz Felipe Scolari, according to the Associated Press.

5. For the first time Chinese prosecutors have indicted a British man and his American wife in connection with the work they did for British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. “The couple have been detained for a year after being hired by GSK to look into the secret taping of GSK China head, Mark Reilly, in bed with his Chinese girlfriend,” The Financial Times reports.

6. A regular eye test could one day reveal early signs of Alzheimer’s disease. “Early stage trials found that a key danger protein could be spotted in the retina and lens,” The Times reports.



7. The head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, said in an interview on Saturday that he was “stunned and appalled” by safety operations in the lab, including the mishandling of anthrax, smallpox, and the avian flu. This comes after it was revealed that anthrax was accidentally released at one of the agencies facilities in Atlanta, Georgia, last month.

8. An operation to tow the capsized cruise liner, Costa Concordia, to a scarp yard at the Italian port of Genoa is now underway. The ship was uprighted last September and now water must be pumped out, allowing air in, so that the ship can float.

9. On Monday, Airbus will unveil its re-vamped A330 — a competitor to Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner — at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England. The upgraded jet is “powered by Rolls-Royce engines and “offers 14 per cent in fuel savings.” Reuters says.

10. Nickel-containing electronic devices like iPhones, tablets, and laptops have been linked to an increase allergy-related rashes, described in a number of the recent medical journals. Many people are allergic to nickel, which causes non-life-threatening symptoms, but can be uncomfortable.

And finally…

Police in Pamplona, Spain, are searching for a bull runner who allegedly took a “selfie” while inches in front of a charging bull. The man could be fined more than $US4,000 as part of new restrictions to make the annual run safer.

