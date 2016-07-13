Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. US Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Hillary Clinton after a tough-fought primary battle between the two Democratic presidential candidates. Sanders said the former secretary of state “will make an outstanding president.”

2. An international tribunal’s ruling denied China’s claims in the South China Sea. The ruling will “intensify conflict and even confrontation,” China’s ambassador to the US said.

3. British Prime Minister David Cameron will step down on Wednesday, and Theresa May will take his place as the prime minister to navigate the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

4. Presumptive Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice for vice president at a campaign event on Friday. “I have it down to five people,” Trump told Fox News.

5. Airbus sold a massive amount of jets in one day, closing four deals on Tuesday worth up to $23.5 billion.

6. Greece is still struggling for a brighter future a year after bailout. Many of its citizens view the present as joyless and the future as grim.

7. Venezuela’s military has been put in charge of key ports, shifting even more power to the armed forces as President Nicolas Maduro struggles under a dire economic and political crisis.

8. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky’s biggest concern is “discrimination we are having on our platform.” Chesky said, “There’s no question we are late.”

9. US President Barack Obama delivered a powerful address at a memorial service for the five Dallas, Texas police officers killed last week. Obama stressed a theme of unity during a speech on race and policing in America.

10. The way clouds cover the earth has dramatically changed over the last few decades, and what it means for our planet isn’t very good.

And finally …

