REUTERS/Stringer A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015.

1. Eurozone leaders held negotiations through the night in Brussels in an attempt to reach a deal with Greece after presenting the country with a draft of a bailout deal on a Sunday that suggests Greece take a “time-out” from the euro if no agreement can be reached.



2. Joaquín “El Chapo,” known as the world’s most dangerous drug trafficker, escaped from a high-security prison in Mexico through a secret tunnel.



3. Nintendo President Satoru Iwata died at age 55 from cancer.

4. After two weeks of continued negotiations, Iran and six world powers are reportedly close to reaching a nuclear deal that would curb nuclear activities in Tehran in exchange for lifting sanctions.



5. The Pope ended his three-week South America tour in Paraguay on Sunday, where he led a mass of over one million people in a slum.

6. The United States may station drones in North Africa to monitor Islamic State activities in Libya.

7. China may invest up to €10 billion (£7.1 billion; $US11.1 billion) in Europe’s new infrastructure fund as part of its plan to build up internet networks.



8.An angry crowd attacked Serbia’s Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic at Saturday’s commemoration of the Srebrenica massacre, marking 20 years since around 8,000 Muslims were killed in Srebrenica.

9. Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said the government is considering sending direct deliveries of fuel to Greece to help support its economy.

10. Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final to win his third title.

The fastest spacecraft ever launched, NASA’s New Horizons, will give the world an unprecedented view of Pluto when it sweeps past the dwarf planet on Tuesday.

