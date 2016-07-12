Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Theresa May will become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom on Wednesday. The Home Secretary will become just the second female prime minister in the UK’s history after Margaret Thatcher.

2. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Tesla for a possible securities-law violation, according to the Wall Street Journal. The inquiry is reportedly in connection to Tesla’s failure to disclose a fatal crash involving one of the company’s Autopilot-equipped cars to investors.

3. Three people have been killed after a shooting at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph, Michigan. The shooter was reportedly a man on his way to jail who took a gun off an officer.

4. China is bracing for an international tribunal’s ruling on the South China Sea set to be released Tuesday, after trying to discredit the UN panel in a months-long campaign.

5. The CEO behind “Pokémon Go” explained why it’s become such a phenomenon. “The game itself is intended to facilitate the real-life stuff,” Niantic CEO John Hanke told Business Insider.

6. US President Barack Obama is headed to Dallas, Texas, to offer comfort to relatives of the five police officers slain in a sniper ambush.

7. Chelsea Manning confirmed that she tried to commit suicide last week. Manning is a US soldier imprisoned for leaking classified files to pro-transparency site WikiLeaks.

8. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that Citibank planned to shut his government’s foreign currency accounts within a month. “Do you think they’re going to stop us with a financial blockade? No, gentlemen,” Maduro said in a speech.

9. Bernie Sanders is set to campaign with Hillary Clinton on Tuesday, and his supporters are horrified.

10. Starbucks is launching its first ever beverage with a coconut milk base. The coffee giant announced an iced coconut milk mocha macchiato.

And finally …

