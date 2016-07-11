Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 has struck the north-west coast of Ecuador. The quake, thought to be an aftershock of the April disaster which killed more than 600 people, was centred near the town of Esmeraldas, north-west of the capital, Quito. No tsunami warnings were issued.

2. Portugal beat France 1-0 to win Euro 2016. France had dominated play the entire match until Portugal scored an extra-time goal in the 109th minute off of the right foot of Éder.

3. The man who killed five police officers in Dallas on Thursday had been plotting a much larger attack. Police say they found bomb-making materials, ballistic vests, and rifles at the home of the 25-year-old gunman.

4. Andrea Leadsom has apologised to Theresa May for comments she made which appeared to suggest being a mother gave her an advantage as a potential prime minister.

5. A bid to oust Jeremy Corbyn as the head of the Labour Party will begin today, as former shadow business secretary Angela Eagle launches her leadership challenge.

6. North Korea has threatened to take “physical action” to counter a sophisticated US anti-missile system planned to be deployed in the South.

7. Shares in Nintendo are skyrocketing as people download Pokémon Go. In early trading in Tokyo on Monday, shares of Nintendo rose by as much as 23%.

8. Britain’s Andy Murray has won a second Wimbledon title. Murray put the finishing touch to an almost faultless fortnight with the defeat of Canadian Milos Raonic.

9. The family of slain US journalist Marie Colvin is suing the Syrian government over her death. They have accused the Syrian government of deliberately killing her.

10. Scientists have discovered a planet four times larger than Jupiter with three suns and an orbit twice as wide as Pluto’s. The planet was found using the Very Large Telescope run by the European Southern Observatory in the Atacama Desert in Chile.

And finally…

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the streets of London over the weekend. Close to 1,000 people gathered to show solidarity with US demonstrators protesting police brutality.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.