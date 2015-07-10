EPA/VILLAR LOPEZ A bull from Victoriano del Rio ranch charges against a ‘mozo’ or runner during the third bull run of the Fiesta de San Fermin in Pamplona, Spain, July 9, 2015.

1. Greece submitted a new bailout plan to European leaders Thursday night, ahead of a midnight deadline, which includes a request for a three-year-loan and debt relief.



2. Chinese shares are soaring for the second consecutive day after a raft of government measures to prop up the market, including suspending initial public offerings and allowing state-owned pension funds to buy stocks.



3. Saudi Arabia’s longest-serving foreign minister Prince Saud al-Faisal has died at age 75, just a few months after he was replaced by King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.



4. More than 20 million Americans, or around 7% of population, had their personal information stolen when the US Office of Personnel Management servers were breached by Chinese hackers last year.

5. At least 17 people were killed on Friday in a stampede during a handout of free clothes in the northern Bangladeshi city of Mymensing.



6. A Burundi general who was behind a failed coup attempt in May said his group was still working to oust President Pierre Nkurunziza, who has been accused of violating the constitution by seeking a third term.

7. A nominee for the US Joint Chiefs of Staff said Russia was the greatest threat to national security, pointing to its nuclear capability and behaviour over the last year.

8. The International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecast for this year, largely due to unexpected weakness in the United States.

9. Indonesia has shut down five airports, disrupting many flights between Bali and Australia, due to ash from a volcanic eruption at Mount Rung in East Java.

10. Rising temperatures are shrinking the pollinating range of bumblebees as insects on the hotter, southern edges are being pushed inward leading to their decline, according to a new study.

NASA announced four astronauts who will be the first to participate in its Commercial Crew Program, the same program that will one day take humans to Mars.

