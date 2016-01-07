Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. China shut its share market for the day after a meltdown in early trade. It’s the second time this week that China has had to shut its markets under the new rules designed to avoid panic selling of shares.

2. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has said that it expects Britain to experience four interest rate hikes by the end of 2017.

3. ISIS supporters have launched a magazine designed to instruct and inform would-be jihadists on how to take part in a “cyberwar” against the West while avoiding online surveillance from authorities.

4. Samsung might be preparing to launch a smartphone that is radically different from anything else on the market. Analysts at HSBC are predicting the South Korean giant is going to launch a smartphone with a foldable screen in the second half of 2016.

5. German police have identified three suspects in connection with attacks on women at New Year celebrations in the city of Cologne but have not yet made any arrests. About 90 women reported being robbed, threatened, or sexually molested at New Year celebrations outside the city’s cathedral.

6. Apple saw App Store sales of $20 billion in 2015, the company announced on Wednesday. Here is how much the company’s six top executives were paid.

7. Uber has struck a settlement with the New York Attorney General, ending an investigation into the company’s privacy practices, including its use of the controversial “God View” tool.

8. ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ has become the highest grossing film of all time in the United States and Canada, Disney announced. ‘The Force Awakens’ has taken in $1.5 billion so far globally, and is already the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time after just three weeks off release.

9. Snapchat is shutting down its Lens Store after launching it in November. Despite the fact that tens of thousands of lenses ($.99 each) were being purchased per day, Snapchat wants to focus on its advertising business.

10. Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump says the US should pressure China into getting North Korea under control following claims it had successfully carried out an underground hydrogen bomb test.

And finally … This presentation tells you everything you need to launch a career in asset management.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.