1. Amazon’s slower-than-expected cloud business growth and rising fulfillment centre costs took a toll on the company’s fourth quarter results. Amazon’s Q4 financial results missed Wall Street targets across the board, driving its stock is down more than 12% in after-hours trading.

2. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has stunned financial markets, taking official interest rates into negative territory on Friday. The bank stated that it will charge an interest rate of -0.1% for excess reserves parked at the bank by financial institutions.

3. The US is beginning to think that North Korea may have actually tested hydrogen bomb components during an apparent nuclear weapons test earlier this month, according to CNN.

4. The World Health Organisation on Thursday announced it would establish an emergency committee of external experts to advise it on the extraordinary Zika virus outbreak sweeping through the Americas.

5. Facebook is starting to worry about ad blockers. For the first time, the social network highlighted ad blocking technologies as a significant risk factor in its annual 10-K filing, noting that they have impacted its ad revenue “from time to time.”

6. British Prime Minister David Cameron and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker will try to thrash out a deal on migrant benefits on Friday in a final push for a reform deal to keep Britain in the EU.

7. US President Barack Obama directed his national security advisers on Thursday to counter efforts by Islamic State to expand into Libya and other countries,the White House said.

8. A man was arrested at Disneyland Paris in France after carrying two guns through the entrance to a hotel in the theme park. The man, aged 28, was not known to security services and was also carrying a copy of the Koran and a box of ammunition.

9. Britain’s National Crime Agency has admitted it has no idea how much money is being laundered in London. London — a hub of international banks, lawyers, and accountants — attracts a lot of dirty money.

10. Republican presidential candidates squared off in their final debate before the Iowa caucuses — without Donald Trump, the party’s front-runner. Trump boycotted the debate due to a feud with Fox News.

