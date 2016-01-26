Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Explorer Henry Worsley died just 30 miles from completing a historic solo-crossing of the Antarctic.The former British Army officer collapsed with exhaustion and dehydration while attempting to walk across the continent completely unsupported and unassisted.

2. For the past year China has been preparing its oil refineries to dump a massive load of supply onto an already oversupplied market. All of this has to do with China’s attempt to invigorate its private markets — to liberalise its economy.

3. Elusive artist Banksy has created a new piece criticising the use of tear gas on refugees in the Calais “Jungle.”The work appeared on a building opposite the French embassy in London.

4. JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay $1.42 billion in cash to resolve most of a lawsuit accusing it of draining Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc of critical liquidity in the final days before that investment bank’s September 2008 collapse.

5. The United Nations Security Council on Monday approved the creation of a UN mission of unarmed international observers to monitor disarmament should Colombia’s government and leftist FARC rebels reach a deal to end Latin America’s longest war.

6. Twitter has revealed that it will not appoint a direct successor following the departure of head of product Kevin Weil. CEO Jack Dorsey has said the consumer-product group will now fall under Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger.

7. Eight employees of Cairo’s Egyptian Museum will face a disciplinary hearing over a botched repair of the golden mask of King Tutankhamun, officials said on Sunday. The 3,300-year-old funerary mask of the boy pharaoh was damaged when its beard was knocked off in August 2014

8. Apple is expected to report iPhone sales increased slightly more than 1 per cent in the holiday quarter when it announces earnings on Tuesday, its slowest growth ever and far from the double-digit growth investors have come to expect.

9. A US Treasury official said the United States considers Russian President Vladimir Putin to be corrupt and that it has known this for “many, many years,”the BBC reported on Monday.

10. Travellers in France face disruptions on Tuesday as disgruntled air traffic controllers and taxi drivers go on strike alongside civil servants upset over shrinking purchasing power.

And finally … These are the 30 best universities in Europe to do an MBA, according to the Financial Times.

