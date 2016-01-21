Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Fund managers have become increasingly pessimistic towards the global economic outlook, helping to partially explain the savage sell-off in risk assets seen in recent weeks. That’s the view to come from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch’s latest global fund manager survey.

2. European markets dived into the red on Wednesday morning and failed to recover. All but two of the major stock indexes on the continent had tough days, with the FTSE 100 officially entering a bear market.

3. The best way to combat hate speech is with overwhelming acts of tolerance, including “like attacks,” Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg said during a panel at the World Economic Forum.

4. Vladimir Putin has invited Jews to emigrate to Russia amid an increase in anti-Semitic violence in Europe. At a meeting between Putin and members of the European Jewish Congress (EJC), the Russian President was told that discrimination suffered by Jews in Europe was worse than at any time since World War II.

5. Experts have uncovered new evidence that a mysterious ninth planet is located within our solar system. Scientists think something bigger — perhaps four times the size of Earth — is lurking out there on the edge of the Kuiper Belt.

6. Pakistan observed a day of national mourning on Thursday for the 21 people killed when heavily armed gunmen stormed a university in the troubled northwest,exposing the failings in a national crackdown on extremism.

7. A British judge could point the finger at Russia on Thursday for the radiation poisoning of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko in London as an inquiry into his death finally publishes its conclusions.

8. After a month of slumping share prices for both Twitter and Square, the CEO of both companies, Jack Dorsey, is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes.

9. Risk assets across Asia are enjoying a rare moment in the sun on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in Chinese stocks, higher crude prices, and a sizeable cash injection into China’s financial system from the Chinese central bank.

10. Eleven top investment banks have used blockchain technology to do mock trades with each other, signalling a big step towards adopting the technology first developed for bitcoin into mainstream finance.

And finally … A 28-year-old from one of the poorest parts of London is trying to change the world in Davos.

