Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Chinese GDP is out, and it’s right in line with expectations at 6.8% annualised for the December quarter. Despite meeting forecasts, it was China’s slowest growth rate since the first quarter of 2009.

2. Guitarist Glenn Frey, a founding member of rock band the Eagles, died in New York on Monday at age 67, the band said on its website. Frey died of complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis, and pneumonia.

3. Mining giant Rio Tinto on Tuesday reported surging iron ore production in 2015 and set higher targets for the new year, but still fell just short of expectations. With ore prices tumbling, Rio has bolstered output and set a production target of 350 million tonnes for 2016.

4. Acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee has announced that he is boycotting the Oscars next month because for the second year in a row all the nominees in the actor categories are white.

5. WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum has explained in an interview why the company killed its $0.99-a-year subscription option. By removing the subscription, WhatsApp is accessible to a massive number of new users, especially in emerging markets, such as India and Brazil.

6. Moroccan police have arrested a Belgian man of Moroccan descent linked to the Islamic State group who had a “direct relationship” to attackers who carried out the Paris attacks just over two months ago, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

7. If elected, presidential candidate Donald Trump plans to make Apple start “building their damn computers and things in this country [the US] instead of other countries.”

8. Labour MP Kevan Jones, who recently resigned as a shadow defence minister, branded Jeremy Corbyn’s comments on the Trident nuclear programme “ill-informed” on Monday in the House of Commons.

9. South Korea’s environment ministry said it plans to file a criminal complaint later on Tuesday against the head of the South Korean unit of Volkswagen AG and Audi AG over an emissions test cheating scandal.

10. Apple staff in Cork, Ireland, were evacuated from multiple facilities on Monday after a threat against the company was received via the internet. After a search was completed employees were allowed to return to work.

And finally … These are the 9 consultancy firms where British employees earn the most.

