Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. At least six people have reportedly been killed after several explosions erupted near the Sarinah shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia.Police say they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, The New York Times reported.

2. Video footage released by Reuters that was apparently obtained from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps appears to show the moment 10 US Navy sailors were detained by Iran in the Persian Gulf.

3. Goldman Sachs is preparing to drop up to ten per cent of its fixed-income division later this quarter, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The layoffs could affect about 250 employees.

4. It’s been another ugly opening for China’s share market on Thursday with stocks tumbling yet again following a 2%-plus slide on Wednesday.

5. The California Lottery said on its Twitter feed that it has a winner for the $1.5 billion lottery held on Wednesday, with the winning ticket being sold in Chino Hills.

6. The satirical French weekly publication, Charlie Hebdo, has come under fire for publishing a cartoon that suggests that Aylan Kurdi, a toddler who drowned off the coast of Turkey while attempting to flee war-torn Syria, would have grown up to sexually assault European women.

7. Societe Generale economist Albert Edwards has said that if the US economy plunges into a recession led by weak manufacturing output, stocks will be worth about a quarter of what they’re priced at now.

8. Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump blasted the unnamed “bastard” responsible for setting up a faulty sound system at a Wednesday-night campaign rally. “And by the way, I don’t like this mic,” Trump said after criticising US trade policy with China during his speech in Pensacola, Florida.

9. Andrew Roberts, the research chief for European economics and rates at RBS, says the chance of an imminent recession is currently 75%.

10. Russia will ship small arms to Afghanistan next month, a top diplomat announced Wednesday, expanding Moscow’s role as the United States winds down its military mission and the Taliban and other militants appear to gain ground.

And finally … Step inside the secret hideout of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, who was recaptured last week.

