Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The world is continuing to mourn the death of legendary British musician David Bowie after he passed away aged 69. Thousands of people gathered in south London, where Bowie was born, to celebrate his life.

2. The interest rate strategy team at RBS have advised clients to “sell everything except high-quality bonds. This is about return of capital, not return on capital. In a crowded hall, exit doors are small.”

3. Leaked financials obtained by The Information’s Amir Efrati show Uber is facing staggering losses. Uber lost close to $1 billion in the first half of 2015, up from $671.4 million the year before, according to the report.

4. At least 18 people were killed and 27 injured after a car bomb exploded outside a Baghdad shopping centre followed by four gunmen storming the mall.Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the mall attack.

5. Snapchat users now watch 7 billion video clips every day, a source familiar with the matter told Business Insider, marking a big increase from just two months ago and raising the heat on the competition with Facebook.

6. Amazon intends to produce 16 feature films a year with the objective “to win an Oscar,” says CEO Jeff Bezos. It’s all for the company’s most important initiative, Amazon Prime.

7. Media baron Rupert Murdoch announced his engagement to former supermodel Jerry Hall in an advertisement published on Tuesday in The Times newspaper, which is owned by Murdoch’s News Corp.

8. Footage of a North Korean submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test released by Pyongyang two days after it announced it had conducted the country’s fourth nuclear test last week was faked, according to an analysis by a California-based think tank.

9. Lin Homer, the chief executive of HMRC, is quitting her job in charge of Britain’s taxman. Homer did not give a reason for her departure other than saying it was a “sensible time to move on.”

10. A ferry port in southeastern England has become a “weak link” in border security for the UK, according to a report in The New York Times. Abdelhamid Abaaoud, an architect of the November terrorist attacks in Paris, was reportedly able to enter the UK despite being named in an international arrest warrant.

And finally … These are 11 companies that tried to buy Facebook back when it was a startup.

