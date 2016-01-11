Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Russia’s deteriorating relationship with the West is the result of many “mistakes” made by NATO, the US, and Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union, he told German newspaper BILD.

2. The US deployed a B-52 bomber on a low-level flight over its ally South Korea on Sunday, a show of force following North Korea’s nuclear test last week.

3. Surprising markets for the second consecutive session, the People’s Bank of China announced a stronger than expected yuan fixing for Monday, setting the USD/CNY rate at 6.5626. The number was below Friday’s fixing of 6.5636 and the final traded price of 6.5938 seen on Friday evening.

4. Britain’s biggest-ever national lottery win was shared by two players over the weekend.Huge numbers of tickets were sold for the £66 million ($96 million) tax-free jackpot.

5. The 73rd annual Golden Globes — hosted by Ricky Gervais — took place on Sunday night, here are all the winners and losers.

6. Two weeks after declaring victory over Islamic State in Ramadi, Iraq’s elite counter-terrorism forces have pushed militants out to its eastern suburbs, but bombs littering the streets are holding up efforts to rebuild the city, officials said.

7. Insiders have opened up on what is going on inside Pinterest, the visual scrapbook platform valued at $11 billion, and it is not all good.

8. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister accused Iran on Sunday of interfering in Arab affairs and undermining regional security, speaking at an emergency Arab League session called to discuss growing tensions between the regional rivals.

9. Five men took turns raping a woman in a Brooklyn park after forcing her father at gunpoint to flee the scene, New York City police said. The 18-year-old woman was with her father in a park when five men approached them, police said.

10. Billionaire investor Mike Ashley, owner of Sports Direct and Newcastle United Football Club, may have lost a £15 million bet he made in a pub, and now he’s being sued to pay up.

And finally … These are the 31 unhealthiest, unhappiest, poorest, and most unsafe countries on Earth according to a study from a London-based think tank.

