Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Friday that flew about 800 km (500 miles) off its east coast into the sea,South Korea’s military said, days after fresh US sanctions were imposed on the isolated state.

2. Asian shares edged higher on Friday, turning positive for the year,while the US dollar weakened broadly after the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on further rate increases prompted investors to rebuild their bets on riskier assets.

3. European Union leaders have agreed a common position to put to Turkey’s Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu in a bid to curb the migration crisis,Luxembourg’s premier said at a Brussels summit early Friday morning.

4. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is trying to sell Boston Dynamics, the robotics company it bought in late 2013, Bloomberg reports. Among the potential buyers are Toyota and Amazon, which has a robotics division focused on automation in its warehouses.

5. London-based hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has seen his $3.9 billion Odey European fall more than 22% in the first two weeks of March, bringing the fund’s losses down around 25% year-to-date, Bloomberg News reports.

6. A New York state resident was sentenced on Thursday to over 20 years in prison for trying to recruit fighters to join Islamic State in Syria.It is the longest prison term handed out yet to an American convicted of supporting the militant group.

7. Brazilian police fired tear gas and stun grenades to keep at bay angry protesters rallying against President Dilma Rousseff. In the capital Brasilia, thousands of protesters rallied in front of the presidential headquarters and the congress in anger at corruption scandals implicating Rousseff.

8. The CEO and chairman of ad agency J. Walter Thompson (JWT,)who was accused in a lawsuit filed by a colleague of making “constant racist and sexist slurs,” has resigned.

9. The Kremlin has criticised Donald Trump’s latest presidential election video, which it says is “demonising” to Russia. The clip implies that Hillary Clinton is unable to deal with America’s toughest opponents, which it presents as ISIS and Vladimir Putin.

10. Spotify, the leader in the streaming industry, has reached a settlement to improve royalty payments to US music publishers as the company faces potentially costly lawsuits.

