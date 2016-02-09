Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. European markets crashed to near one and a half year lows on Monday as banking stocks across the continent, dogged by concerns about global growth and excessive lending,dragged markets from Britain to Italy deep into the red.

2. India has blocked Free Basics, Facebook’s plan to provide free internet access in the developing world.The service lets users access certain sites for free — but not the entire internet.

3. Germany and Turkey said Monday they would ask NATO to help police Turkey’s shores as 24 more migrants drowned en route to Greece and tens of thousands of others remained stranded at the Turkish-Syrian border.

4. Viacom is said to be extending its deal with Snapchat which will allow it to sell advertising on the mobile app’s behalf, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

5. The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield has fallen below zero for the first time ever. Last month the Bank of Japan stunned markets by adopting a negative interest rate.

6. HSBC will decide this week whether it will move its headquarters out of London, The Telegraph reports.According to the report HSBC is erring on the side of keeping its headquarters in London.

7. Rescuers deployed heavy machinery Tuesday in a renewed effort to locate more than 100 people trapped in the rubble of a Taiwan apartment complex felled by an earthquakeas the 72-hour “golden window” for finding survivors passed.

8. An Irish Republican dissident group said it was behind a fatal shooting last Friday at an Irish boxing weigh-in, according to the BBC. One man was killed and two others wounded when gunmen opened fire at the event at the Regency Hotel in Dublin.

9. France’s former budget minister Jerome Cahuzac, who stashed millions abroad while cracking down on tax cheats at home,went on trial on Monday for tax fraud.

10. Twitter shares hit a new all-time low on Monday, plunging below $15 for the first time ever. The stock dipped as low as $14.91 shortly after the markets opened, surpassing the previous all-time low of $16.08 on February 2.

