Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. The UN will hold an emergency meeting in New York after North Korea fired a long-range rocket on Saturday.It comes soon after the rogue nation claims to have conducted a hydrogen bomb test.

2. The Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 in California after defeating the Carolina Panthers 24-10. It is Denver’s third Super Bowl title while Carolina is yet to win its first.

3. A member of the Islamic State group that oversaw the detention and beheading of western hostages in Syria has been identified as a 32-year old Londoner, according to media reports.

4. The United States Olympic Committee told US sports federations that athletes and staff concerned for their health over the Zika virus should consider not going to the Rio 2016 Olympics. Earlier this month the WHO declared an international health emergency in response to the virus.

5. French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will pay Iran over 400 million euros ($446 million) in compensation for losses after it quit the country due to sanctions,the managing director of the country’s largest carmaker said on Sunday.

6. Asian shares got off to a rocky start on Monday after mixed US jobs data helped sink shares on Wall Street,but trade was thin with many regional markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

7. China’s foreign exchange reserves shrank for the third month in a row to the lowest levels since May 2012. The People’s Bank of China reported Sunday that during January reserves dropped by $99.5 billion to $3.23 trillion.

8. UK health secretary Jeremy Hunt has accused the British Medical Association of behaving in a “totally irresponsible way” in the ongoing dispute about the new junior doctors’ contract, with another strike expected this week.

9. Two bodies and the wreckage of a small plane were found Sunday by divers searching in the water off Southern California for evidence following a midair collision believed to have killed three people, authorities said.

10. There was anger on Twitter over the weekend following a Buzzfeed report that Twitter may soon switch to an “algorithmic” method of displaying tweets by relevance, instead of showing them in reverse-chronological order.

And finally … These are the 19 happiest cities in Europe, according to the people who live there.

