Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Support for Britain leaving the European Union has gained support since David Cameron published his draft EU deal. In the latest YouGov poll, commissioned by The Times, 45% are in favour of leaving the 28-nation bloc while 36% support staying in the EU.

2. Michael Schumacher’s former Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo has said he has “news” about the health of the seven-time F1 world champion and “unfortunately it is not good.”

3. China has told North Korea it does not want to see anything happen that could further raise tensions, China’s foreign minister was quoted as saying on Friday,after Pyongyang announced plans to launch a satellite soon.

4. Scuffles broke out and the police used teargas during a mass rally in Athens on Thursday as Greeks railed against government pension reforms needed to meet demands of international creditors.

5. China is running out of money and will have to float the renminbi as a free currency,according to notoriously pessimistic economist Albert Edwards.

6. Tim Cook said Apple is considering bringing its software services to Android, 9to5Mac reports. Cook said the company is considering growing its services division by making it available on other platforms.

7. The devastating economic impact of the war in Syria and its spillover into nearby countries stands at $35 billion and climbing, the World Bank said.

8. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 to avoid a rape investigation, was detained arbitrarily in contravention of international law, a UN panel is expected to rule on Friday.

9. Apple’s big expansion plan for its European headquarters could be affected by a shortage of housing in the city of Cork. Employees at Apple and other Cork-based technology companies told Business Insider that they and many of their colleagues are struggling to find places to live.

10. LinkedIn shares plunged by as much as 21% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported a quarterly loss, with weaker-than-expected guidance.

And finally … A former Google employee wrote a novel about sex and drugs at a fictional search ad company — so we asked him how much was true.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.