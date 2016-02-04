Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. A European member of parliament has accused Uber’s European business of being “specifically designed, from the start, to reduce its tax liabilities.”

2. Investigators believe a bomb most likely caused the explosion aboard a plane that was forced to return to the Somali capital of Mogadishu for an emergency landing on Tuesday, two US government sources said on Wednesday.

3. A Russian military adviser has been killed by mortar fire in Syria, the Russian Defence Ministry said Wednesday. The ministry said the officer was fatally wounded by mortar shelling from Islamic State.

4. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will leave the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Friday and accept arrest if a UN panel investigating his case rules against him,he said in a statement on Thursday posted on the Wikileaks Twitter account.

5. A Texas jury said that Apple should pay $625.6 million for violating patents held by a US company devoted to patent litigation. Jurors agreed that Apple had infringed on VirnetX Holding Corporation patents in its iMessage and FaceTime services as well as in its VPN on Demand, according to VirnetX attorneys.

6. Google’s search chief, Amit Singhal, is retiring, he announced on Wednesday. Singhal has been at Google for 15 years and will be leaving the company to spend more time doing philanthropic work.

7. The European economy is set to lose around €100 billion (£76 billion, $109 billion) if officials decide to re-establish border controls within the Schengen Area, according to the French government’s economic planning agency France Stratégie.

8. A wind farm that would be the largest in the world has been given the go-ahead in Britain. Offshore wind developer Dong Energy said Wednesday a final decision had been made to construct the 1.2 gigawatt Hornsea Project One scheme off the coast of Yorkshire

9. North Korea may be preparing a ballistic missile launch from a base on its east coast in addition to its announced plans to fire a space rocket,Japan’s public broadcaster reported Thursday.

10. Lloyds is cutting another 1,755 jobs and closing 29 branches as it looks to increasingly automate its operations, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

And finally … How the ‘perfect body’ for men went from chubby, to skinny, to muscular over the last 150 years.

