Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio finally won his Oscar for best actor in “The Revenant” at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood. Newspaper drama “Spotlight” won best picture.

2. Senior ministers called on Sunday for a truce in a heated debate on Britain’s membership of the European Union, saying the ruling Conservative Party must be civil if it wants to stay in power. The party is split over whether Britain should vote to stay in the EU at a referendum on June 23

3. The death toll of a twin suicide bombing in a Shi’ite district of Baghdad on Sunday rose to 70, with more than 100 wounded, police, medics, and morgue sources said. The attack in Sadr City was earlier claimed by Islamic State.

4. Algerian authorities have jailed a man with dual Algerian and Belgian citizenship for links with the ringleader of the Paris attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a court statement released over the weekend said.

5. The United Nations and partner aid organisations plan to deliver life-saving aid to 154,000 Syrians in besieged areas in the next five days,the UN Resident Coordinator in Damascus Yacoub El Hillo said in a statement on Sunday.

6. China expects to lay off 1.8 million workers in the coal and steel sectors as part of its efforts to reduce industrial overcapacity,an official at the human resources and social security ministry said on Monday.

7. A Scottish nurse, who recovered from Ebola but then suffered life-threatening complications from the virus persisting in her brain, was discharged from hospital in London on Sunday. The Royal Free Hospital said in a statement that Pauline Cafferkey was not infectious.

8. Republican presidential candidates Ted Cruz and Marco criticised Donald Trump over the weekend for failing to denounce a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

9. Japanese Emperor Akihito, 82, has been diagnosed with influenza after suffering a fever over the weekend,the Imperial Household Agency said on Monday, without giving further details.

10. The number of refugees and migrants trapped in Greece may reach 70,000 in coming weeks, Greece’s migration minister said on Sunday,adding that a NATO plan to crack down on smugglers could limit migrant flows significantly.

And finally … Here are the best-dressed stars on the 2016 Oscars red carpet.

