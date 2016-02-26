Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. A French judge ruled on Thursday that half of the refugee camp in Calais known as the Jungle could be destroyed, except for places of worship, schools, and a few communal buildings.The ruling is set to be challenged at the European Court of Human Rights.

2. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Thursday that there was no and would not be a “plan B” on Syria’s cease-fire agreement, according to Reuters. Russia has used airstrikes to create a buffer zone between rebel-held territory in the southern Idlib province and the traditional homeland of Assad’s Alawite sect in the Latakia governorate

3. Failed tech unicorn Powa Technologies, which went into administration last week, had not actually signed contracts with the majority of its 1,200 clients. Business Insider has been told that the majority of the companies that Powa claimed to have signed had simply agreed non-binding letters of interest.

4. The UK Treasury has no contingency plan in place for a potential Brexit. The job of working out a contingency if Britain does vote to leave the EU on June 23 has fallen instead to the Bank of England.

5. Rivals Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio mounted a furious assault against Donald Trump in Thursday’s Republican presidential primary debate,blasting the frontrunner for hiring foreigners and challenging his commitment to conservative principles.

6. A former BP supervisor was found not guilty by a New Orleans jury on Thursday of a single pollution charge stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon drilling disaster that killed 11 people. Robert Kaluza was the last of four people who had faced charges in connection with the disaster, the worst offshore oil spill in US history.

7. The US military plans to test-fire its second intercontinental ballistic missile in a week to demonstrate the reliability of American nuclear arms at a time of rising strategic tensions with countries like Russia and North Korea.

8. Apple is reportedly making it impossible for the company to comply with future demands for data from law enforcement. According to FT and New York Times, the California-based tech giant is introducing new security measures that will make it impossible to access customers’ data, both on devices and in the cloud.

9. Islamic State has released a 25-minute video featuring the faces of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg being riddled with mock bullet holes. ISIS has begun to respond with increasing urgency as Facebook and Twitter block terrorist content.

10. Police in the US responded to a series of shootings in Kansas that left four people dead and 14 wounded Thursday. The suspect was killed by law enforcement and was later named by news outlets as 38-year-old Cedric Ford.

