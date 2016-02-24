Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump scored his third-consecutive victory of the election season by winning the Nevada Republican caucuses on Tuesday. Trump was declared the winner by multiple outlets shortly after the state’s caucuses wrapped up at 9 p.m. PST.

2. A teenage Swedish girl being held by Islamic State militants was rescued in a raid by Kurdish special forces last week,the autonomous region’s security council said in a statement on Tuesday.

3. Germany’s Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are in merger talks. The deal, first proposed in May 2001 but since abandoned, is at an advanced stage and the two groups are “in detailed discussions about a potential merger of equals of the two businesses.”

4. A British nurse has been admitted to hospital for the third time since contracting Ebola in Sierra Leone, NHS officials have said.Pauline Cafferkey contracted the disease in December 2014, when she was working in a treatment facility in Sierra Leone.

5. Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi said on Tuesday that a cut in the kingdom’s oil production “is not going to happen,” according to the Financial Times. Naimi said that Saudi Arabia will pursue a production freeze rather than a decline, citing a lack of trust among the world’s major oil producers.

6. Oil prices slid on Wednesday, extending sharp falls from the previous session after Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed a further build in US crude stockpiles. Meanwhile, Iran has made clear it has no interest in restraining production.

7. Bill Gates has disputed Apple CEO Tim Cook’s assertion that the FBI is trying to get Apple to create a “back door” to the iPhone, though he denies that he’s backing the FBI in its battle with Apple.A feud has broken out between the two over access to a suspected terrorist’s password-protected iPhone.

8. Ramon Castro, a lifelong rancher and farmer who bore a strong physical resemblance to younger brother Fidel Castro, has died, Cuban state media announced Tuesday.He was 91.

9. The Fijian government and international aid agencies began delivering much needed aid on Wednesday to the Pacific nation’s remote islands and coastal villages devastated by a powerful cyclone that killed 42 people.

10. European countries’ “shameful” response to the migrant crisis and their efforts to counter the threat of attacks risk undermining their historic commitment to human rights,Amnesty International warned on Wednesday.

And finally … These are the 23 cities with the best quality of life in the world.

