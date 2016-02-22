Getty Tuti Garcia Navarro of Cuba competes in the women’s 10m springboard as part of the 2016 FINA Diving World Cup at Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre on February 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The 2016 FINA Diving World Cup is a test event for Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Boris Johnson has come out in favour of Britain leaving the European Union. Speaking on Sunday, the Mayor of London and MP said that he believes Brits should vote to leave the EU in the upcoming referendum.

2. The main suspect in a series of fatal shootings in Michigan on Saturday was an Uber driver who may have been opening fire randomly as he picked up fares, police told local news station WoodTV. Detectives believe that 45-year-old Jason Dalton shot eight people — six of them fatally.

3. North Korean state media on Sunday confirmed the country has a new military chief following earlier reports in Seoul that the former holder of the post had been executed.

4. Airbnb UK filed abbreviated accounts with Companies House in January — showing that Airbnb’s UK business had just shy of £60 million in the bank at the end of 2014, the latest period the accounts cover.

5. The pound dropped in Asian trading Monday, after news the mayor of London will campaign for Britain to leave the EU added to uncertainty over the country’s future in the bloc.In Tokyo, the pound weakened to $1.4279 from $1.4392 in New York while it also lost ground against the yen and other major currencies.

6. China has almost doubled its weapons exports in the past five years, a military think tank said on Monday,as the world’s third-largest weapons exporter pours capital into developing an advanced arms manufacturing industry.

7. Some victims of the San Bernardino attack will file a legal brief in support of the US government’s attempt to force Apple to unlock the encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the shooters,a lawyer representing the victims said on Sunday.

8. Indian security forces battled for a third day amid heavy gunfire on Monday to clear militants who stormed a government building in the disputed Kashmir region and killed six people,officials and a witness said.

9. Fiji began a massive cleanup on Monday after one of the most powerful storms recorded in the southern hemisphere tore through the Pacific island nation,flattening remote villages, cutting off communications and killing at least 10 people.

10. HSBC announced Monday that its net profit for 2015 dropped by 1.2 per cent to $13.52 billion from the previous year after what it called “seismic shifts” in the world economy. Group chairman Douglas Flint described the performance as “broadly satisfactory” in a statement.

And finally … A simple test can determine if you’re not getting enough sleep.

