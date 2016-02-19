Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, responding to Pope Francis calling him “not Christian” because of his positions on immigration,said on Thursday the pope would have wished Trump was president if Islamic State attacked the Vatican.

2. Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak is firmly in support of CEO Tim Cook’s public stance to not help the FBI crack a terrorist’s iPhone. He believes that Apple founder Steve Jobs would have taken the same stance.

3. Asian shares slipped from near three-week highs hit earlier this month on Friday,as a rally in oil prices paused and investors remained cautious about the outlook of the global economy.

4. A government agency in charge of developing the technology sector in the North of England is losing two more senior staff members just weeks after the head of the agency left, Tech City Insider reports.

5. Omid Kordestani, Google’s “business founder,” who left the company in October to join Twitter as its executive chairman, just bought nearly $2 million worth of Twitter stock, according to a new filing.

6. Faced with a cash shortage in its so-called caliphate, Islamic State has slashed salaries across the region, asked Raqqa residents to pay utility bills in black market American dollars,and is now releasing detainees for a price of $500 a person.

7. On Thursday, Britain’s Royal Air Force released images of two nuclear-capable Russian bombers that flew into the UK’s area of interest on Wednesday.RAF fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the Russian warplanes.



8. North Korea’s recently launched satellite is once again tumbling in orbit, according to a US official. The satellite update came as a key watchdog agency said the US military had not demonstrated its ability to protect against a possible North Korea missile attack.

9. EU president Donald Tusk warned on Friday that more work was needed to reach a deal at a leaders’ summit in Brussels to keep Britain in the EU.An agreement is still expected to be announced.

10. A reported sale of Russian combat aircraft to Iran would violate a UN arms embargo if it occurred without advance UN Security Council approval, the US State Department said on Thursday. Russia’s RIA news claims a batch of Sukhoi Su-30SM multi-role fighters have been sold to Iran.

And finally … Here are the 100 coolest people in UK tech.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.