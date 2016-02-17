Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. A Chinese military adviser has warned China to be prepared for war in the Korean Peninsula. Tensions in the region have risen following Kim Jong Un’s recent nuclear and satellite tests.

2. Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar, and Venezuela agreed on Tuesday to freeze oil production at the level of supply produced in January,dashing oil bulls’ hopes of a cut that would have increased prices.

3. US rock band Eagles of Death Metal appeared on stage in Paris on Tuesday in front of the survivors of the Bataclan massacre in which 90 of their fans died in November.

4. Brazil will accept payment from Iran in euros and other currencies for planes, cars and machinery to sidestep lingering US sanctions on the oil-rich nation,Trade Minister Armando Monteiro told Reuters.

5. China has deployed surface-to-air missiles to a disputed island in the South China Sea. Satellite imagery shows two batteries of eight surface-to-air missile launchers on Woody Island, part of the Paracel Island chain in the South China Sea.

6. A US judge has ordered Apple to help the FBI hack into an iPhone belonging to one of the shooters in San Bernardino, California. The ruling requires Apple to supply highly specialised software the FBI can load onto the phone to cripple a security encryption.

7. Some of the world’s biggest banks are hiring former spies to try to prevent the rise of any more so-called rogue traders and ensure that banks are at a lower risk of being hit with heavy fines.

8. The British Government has launched a consultation on plans to try and make websites hosting pornography verify users’ ages. The government says it is a necessary step to ensure children are not exposed to porn online.

9. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is under investigation over his 2012 campaign finances, Le Figaro reports. A PR firm which organised some of Sarkozy’s campaign appearances is suspected of manipulating financial records.

10. Barack Obama harshly criticised the Republican presidential candidates during a press conference on Tuesday. Obama said he continued to believe that Donald Trump will not become president.

