Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Close to 50 civilians were killed and more wounded when missiles hit three hospitals and a school in rebel-held Syrian towns on Monday,UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said, as Russian-backed Syrian troops intensified their push toward the rebel stronghold of Aleppo.

2. British mobile phone giant Vodafone and US cable group Liberty Global are merging their Netherlands operations to create a company worth 19 billion euros (21 billion dollars). The companies will create a 50-50 joint venture, they said in a statement.

3. The 58th Grammy Awards took place Monday night, and Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar were among the biggest winners.Swift became the first woman to win album of the year twice and made a dig at Kanye West in her acceptance speech.

4. British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Francois Hollande have agreed that draft proposals to reform Britain’s membership of the EU give a “firm basis” for a deal this week,a spokesman for Cameron said Monday.

5. Donald Trump has released a statement threatening “legal action” against US Senator Ted Cruz before holding a press conference during which he called his rival for the Republican presidential nomination “desperate” and “very unstable.”

6. After lots of speculation, and some significant information leakage, Microsoft finally and officially announced the Lumia 650 — a budget $199 (£138) smartphone running Windows 10 Mobile and offered to the business customer.

7. A government-funded planning body in Ireland wants Apple to provide a lot more information about its proposed Irish data centre,according to documents seen by Business Insider.

8. Chinese banks armed with fresh lending quotas extended a record 2.51 trillion yuan ($385.40 billion) of new loans in January, far more than markets had expected,suggesting Beijing is keeping monetary policy loose to counter a protracted economic slowdown.

9. The German government expects 500,000 refugees to come to Germany this year, German newspaper Rheinische Post cited sources from the Federal Labour Office as saying.Over one million migrants and refugees arrived in Germany last year.

10. Aspiring app-only bank Mondo has been valued at £30 million in a £6 million funding round, despite the fact that it has yet to fully launch to the public or secure a banking licence. Mondo has raised £5 million from London-based early stage venture capital fund Passion Capital.

