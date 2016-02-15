Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Chinese shares started lower on Monday as trading resumed after the long Lunar Holiday break and investors caught up with wild swings in global markets,while Beijing took another swipe at devaluation talk with a strong fix for the local currency.

2. HSBC’s board on Sunday decided to remain headquartered in Britain, following a review launched last year in response to increased regulation and taxation. “Unanimous Board decision for #HSBC HQ to remain in the UK,” the bank tweeted.

3. Britain’s push to win backing from its European partners for its wish list of EU reforms will go “right to the wire” at a summit this week,Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday.

4. Japan’s bid to revive its once-soaring economy is on the ropes as an equity market bloodbath and resurgent yen threaten to knock Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s growth plan to the canvas.

5. Five British men, who were members of indie band Viola Beach,were killed when their car drove through a barrier and plunged into a canal near Stockholm.

6. Germany wants to carry out unannounced emissions tests on all carmakers, Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Sunday,aiming to reinstate confidence in the industry that was shattered by the Volkswagen cheating scandal.

7. Brazil has launched a nationwide campaign to fight the Zika virus, with President Dilma Rousseff and cabinet ministers personally visiting homes and handing out leaflets along with 220,000 troops.

8. Apple is hoping to build an €850 million (£587 million) data centre in the middle of an Irish forest but a local planning body is delaying giving the green light. The facility in County Galway would power many of Apple’s most important services across Europe

9. Civilian casualties of the war in Afghanistan rose to record levels for the seventh year in row in 2015.Violence has spread across the country in the wake of the withdrawal of most international troops, the UN reported.

10. Central European leaders are ready to help Balkan countries seal their borders with Greece to stem the flow of migrants across the continent,Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told Reuters on Sunday.

