Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Major world powers taking part in a meeting of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) agreed to implement a “cessation of hostilities” in Syria,US Secretary of State John Kerry announced from Munich on Thursday.

2. A team of scientists announced they had made the first detection in history of a phenomenon called gravitational waves, which occur from two black holes colliding.

3. Stocks in Japan suffered a terrible start in early trade on Friday. The Nikkei and Topix indexes, the major benchmarks in Japan, were down over 5% on Friday morning.

4. Time Inc., the owner of Time, Fortune, and People magazines, has acquired Viant, the parent company of Myspace. Joe Ripp, chairman and CEO of Time Inc., described the acquisition as “game changing” in a press release.

5. South Korea has cut off the supply of power and water into the Kaesong industrial zone run jointly with North Korea, it said on Friday,hours after the North kicked out the South’s workers and froze the assets of companies operating there.

6. Uber has agreed to pay $28.5 million (£19.6 million) to 25 million riders to settle a class-action case surrounding its safety practices advertisements.

7. A new Islamic State video from Syria appears to show a four-year-old British boy blowing up a car with four alleged spies inside, killing all of them.The boy in the video has been identified as Isa Dare, the son of a London-born Muslim convert.

8. Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem has played down fears of a new banking crisis that have spooked global markets,insisting that eurozone banks are stronger than a few years ago.

9. Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase, recently bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth more than $25 million (£17.2 million), according to a person familiar with the matter. The stock has fallen nearly 20% this year.

10. Google’s European boss Matt Brittin was criticised by British MPs as he gave evidence about the company’s tax affairs. Brittin was mocked for not being able to name his own salary.

And finally … These are the 16 best restaurants in Britain, according to Yelp.

