Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Twitter’s user growth came to a halt in the fourth quarter,sending the company’s shares down as much as 13% before the stock recovered some ground in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

2. European markets closed higher for the first time in over a week on Wednesday, as banking stocks popped, paring some of their losses during the first few weeks of the year.

3. Turkey and Greece have agreed to ask for a NATO mission to monitor refugee flows in the Aegean Sea and combat people smugglers,a senior German government official said on Wednesday.

4. Thousands of junior doctors at English hospitals staged a second strike into Thursday against proposed new conditions and pay rates for working unsociable hours. The 24-hour strike runs from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning.

5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) will be the exclusive supplier of mobile processors for Apple’s next iPhones. TSMC saw off interest from rival chipmaker Samsung, South Korea’s Electronic Times reported.

6. Al Qaeda has released an insider’s account of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A transcript of Nasir al Wuhayshi discussion of the plot was included in two editions of an al Qaeda newsletter.

7. A top executive at Amazon, Diego Piacentini, is taking a two-year leave of absence to lead Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s digital technology office, the company said on Wednesday.

8. Rich Ricci, a former Barclays investment banker once dubbed the “poster child for the excesses of the investment banking industry,” is returning to finance as the chairman of an online currency trading platform.

9. South Korean workers on Thursday began shutting down a jointly run industrial park in North Korea, a move that will end, at least temporarily, the Koreas’ last major cooperation project as punishment over Pyongyang’s recent rocket launch.

10. A hedge fund manager who correctly predicted and profited from the subprime crisis of 2008 says China’s problem right now is four times as big.

And finally … Inside Starlizard: The story of Britain’s most successful gambler and the secretive company that helps him win.

