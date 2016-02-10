Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Real-estate tycoon Donald Trump declared victory on Tuesday night after crushing his rivals in the New Hampshire primary. “We are going to make America great again!” Trump proclaimed in his speech.

2. At least 10 people were killed and over 150 injured after two passenger trains collided on Tuesday morning in Bad Aibling,a town in Bavaria, Germany.

3. Hackers are offering Apple employees thousands of euros for their company login details,an employee revealed to Business Insider.

4. Bernie Sanders defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Tuesday’s New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary. Sanders repeated his anti-establishment message in a rousing victory speech to supporters.

5. US vehicle safety regulators have said the artificial intelligence system piloting a self-driving Google car could be considered the driver under federal law,a major step toward ultimately winning approval for autonomous vehicles on the roads.

6. There are growing fears that Venezuela may default — as a result of continuing low oil prices. Economist Albert Ades said that if Brent oil prices level off at $25, Venezuelan GDP would hit $80 billion, making its external debt of $123 billion unpayable.

7. The United States and India have held talks about conducting joint naval patrols that a US defence official said could include the disputed South China Sea,a move that would likely anger Beijing, which claims most of the waterway.

8. Lawmakers in France’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday voted through a highly controversial proposal to amend the constitution to strip people convicted of terrorist offences of their French nationality.

9. Uber is offering to let London’s black cab drivers use its app to find passengers for free for one year. It will waive its regular 5% fee on rides for new drivers, and will revert to that once the year is up.

10. HSBC has been sued by the families of US citizens murdered by drug gangs in Mexico, claiming the bank let cartels launder billions of dollars to operate their business.

