REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) speaks with Deputy Prime Minister Giannis Dragasakis (C) and Interior and Administrative Reconstruction Minister Nikos Voutsis before Tsipras’ first major speech in parliament in Athens February 8, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Newly leaked HSBC documents show that Swiss bankers helped clients avoid taxes and hide millions of dollars, according to a report by the International Consortium for Investigative Journalists.



2. Greece’s new prime minister Alexis Tsipras said his government would not seek an extension on a bailout deal in his first speech before Parliament.



3. Cyprus is reportedly offering Russia air and naval bases on its territory.

4. 19 people were crushed to death in a Cairo football stadium.

5. SpaceX aborted Sunday its second attempt to land a Falcon 9 rocket on a floating ocean platform and said there will more launch opportunities this week.

6. NBC “Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams will step away from the show for several days after admitting that he made false claims about being on a helicopter hit by a grenade while reporting on the Iraq war.

7. The leaders of Ukraine, Germany, and France are pushing for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday over the conflict in Ukraine.

8. US authorities are investigating JP Morgan for hiring the son of China’s commerce minister despite his terrible performance.



9. Alibaba will buy a minority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology for $US590 million (£387 million).

10. Chilean mountaineers say they found the wreckage of a plane that crashed in the Andes 54 years ago.

And finally …

See all the ridiculous outfits at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.