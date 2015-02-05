AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris A tree stands on a hilltop with a sunlit stretch of city, the Acropolis and the ancient Parthenon temple in the background, in Athens, on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Taiwan rescuers are still searching for 12 missing people after a plane crashed Wednesday shortly after take-off from Songshan airport in Taipei.

2. Greece may run out of cash as early as March as the new radical government refuses to except more bailout loans.

3. The European Central Bank said it would no longer accept Greek government bonds as collateral for lending, sending Greek stocks tumbling.

4. Ross Ulbricht, the alleged mastermind behind the Silk Road drug marketplace, was convicted Wednesday.

5. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he wants NATO states to send weapons to his country, while the US considers whether to arm soldiers there.

6. The drug favipiravir was successfully tested on patients with moderate levels of Ebola in their blood, for the first time showing promising signs in treating the virus.

7. Major US health insurer Anthem said the personal information of roughly 80 million customers and employees was hacked.

8. Major oil company Weatherford plans to cut 5,000 jobs — 9% of its workforce — amid falling oil prices.

9. UK Telecom company BT Group has agreed to buy mobile operator EE for £12.5 billion ($US18.98).

10. A new biography of Britain’s Prince Charles questions whether he is fit to become king given his “native insecurity” and that his household is rife with infighting.

And finally …

24-year-old model Hannah Davis (aka Derek Jeter’s girlfriend) landed the highly coveted cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.