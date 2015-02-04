AP Photo/Seth Wenig New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives to the site of a collision between a train and vehicle in Valhalla, N.Y., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015. A packed commuter train slammed into a sport utility vehicle on the tracks and the front of the train and the vehicle burst into flames, authorities said.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. At least 12 people were killed after a Taiwanese plane crashed through a freeway barrier and into a river shortly after take-off.

2. Jordan executed two Iraqi militants in retribution for the killing of a Jordanian pilot by Islamic State militants.

3. Greece will meet with European Union leaders Wednesday as the new radical government tries to sell its plans for debt restructuring.



4. Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who was found dead last month, had drafted a request that President Cristina Fernandez be arrested for conspiring to derail his investigation into the 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre.



5. The United Nations said it was “extremely concerned” that the agency’s relief supplies in Syria are being rebranded and distributed with the Islamic State group’s logo.



6. Russian president Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Ukraine should repay a $US3 billion (£1.98 billion) loan because Russia needs the money to fight the economic crisis.



7. Gunmen stormed a Libyan oil field operated by France’s Total Wednesday as armed factions fight for control of the country.

8. A New York City commuter train hit a vehicle on the tracks Tuesday night, killing seven people in the deadliest crash in the railroad’s history.

9. Indian budget smartphone maker Micromax has overtaken Samsung as India’s leading supplier of smartphones.

10. A measles outbreak in the US has launched a national debate about why some parents are still refusing to vaccinate their kids.

And finally …

Author Harper Lee is coming out with a sequel to “To Kill a Mockingbird” more than 50 years after the first book was published.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.