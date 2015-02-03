REUTERS/Jim Young A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, February 2, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Cairo police found two bombs in the city’s main airport early Tuesday and are trying to determine who planted them.

Al-Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy renounced his Egyptian citizenship to secure his release from jail after Australian journalist Peter Greste was freed.

3. Greece’s new finance minister Yanis Varoufakis outlined a debt-swap plan, telling the Financial Times that instead of requesting a write-off of its €315 billion foreign debt, the government would ask to swap Greek debt for two new types of bonds linked to growth.

4. The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to a record low, from 2.50% to 2.25%, following in the footsteps of other central banks that have recently moved toward easier monetary policy.

5. Cuba’s state newspaper released the first photographs since August of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, allegedly taken in late January 2015, showing him slightly hunched over while seated.



6. A breakthrough deal to open India’s nuclear power sector to US companies could be finalised within a year.



7. A huge winter snow storm slammed the Northeast on Monday for the second time in seven days.

8. Four chains — CNC, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart — were accused of selling fraudulent herbal supplements and told by New York State officials to stop selling them.



9. Office supply giants Staples and Office Deport are reportedly in advanced talks to merge.

Lululemon Athletica founder Chip Wilson resigned from the company’s board of directors.

NASA will be selecting projects to accompany a probe to Jupiter’s moon Europa.

